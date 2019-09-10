Alabama and Auburn men’s basketball release conference schedules

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's still a good bit of time before basketball season starts, but Alabama and Auburn both released their conference schedules for the upcoming season.

Alabama kicks things off on the road against Florida on January 4, and Auburn will travel to Mississippi State the same day to start SEC play. Alabama will host Auburn in Tuscaloosa on January 15, and then the Iron Bowl on the hardwood will head down to the plains on February 15.

Here's the full conference schedule for each school:

Alabama 2020 SEC Schedule

Jan. 4 (Sat.) - at Florida - 5 p.m. (ESPN2/U)

Jan. 8 (Wed.) - Mississippi State - 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 11 (Sat.) - at Kentucky - 11 a.m. (ESPN/2/U)

Jan. 15 (Wed.) - Auburn - 8 p.m. (ESPN/2/U)

Jan. 18 (Sat.) - Missouri- 2:30 p.m. (SEC NETWORK)

Jan. 22 (Wed.) - at Vanderbilt - 8 p.m. (SEC NETWORK)

Jan. 29 (Wed.) - at LSU - 6 p.m. (ESPN2/U)

Feb. 1 (Sat.) - Arkansas - 5 p.m. (SEC NETWORK)

Feb. 4 (Tue.) - Tennessee - 6 p.m. (ESPN/2/U)

Feb. 8 (Sat.) - at Georgia - 5 p.m. (SEC NETWORK)

Feb. 12 (Wed.) - at Auburn - 6 p.m. (ESPN2/U)

Feb. 15 (Sat.) - LSU - 3 p.m. (ESPN/2/U)

Feb. 19 (Wed.) - Texas A&M - 6 p.m. (SEC NETWORK)

Feb. 22 (Sat.) - at Ole Miss - 7:30 p.m. (SEC NETWORK)

Feb. 25 (Tue.) - at Mississippi State - 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 29 (Sat.) - South Carolina - 7:30 p.m. (SEC NETWORK)

March 3 (Tue.) - Vanderbilt - 7:30 p.m. (SEC NETWORK)

March 7 (Sat.) - at Missouri - 1:30 p.m. (SEC NETWORK)

March 11-15 (Wed.-Sun.) - SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn. - Bridgestone Arena)

Auburn 2020 SEC Schedule

Jan. 4 (Sat.) - at Mississippi State - 3:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 8 (Wed.) - Vanderbilt - 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 11 (Sat.) - Georgia - 5 p.m. (ESPN/2/U)

Jan. 15 (Wed.) - at Alabama - 8 p.m. (ESPN2/U)

Jan. 18 (Sat.) - at Florida - 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 22 (Wed.) - South Carolina - 6 p.m. (ESPN2/U)

Jan. 25 (Sat.) - Iowa State (Big 12/SEC Challenge) - TBD (TBD)

Jan. 28 (Tue.) - at Ole Miss - 8 p.m. (ESPN/2/U)

Feb. 1 (Sat.) - Kentucky - 5/7 p.m. (ESPN/2/U)

Feb. 4 (Tue.) - at Arkansas - 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 8 (Sat.) - LSU - 11 a.m. (ESPN/2/U)

Feb. 12 (Wed.) - Alabama - 6 p.m. (ESPN2/U)

Feb. 15 (Sat.) - at Missouri - 5 p.m. (ESPN/2/U)

Feb. 19 (Wed.) - at Georgia - 6 p.m. (ESPN/2/U)

Feb. 22 (Sat.) - Tennessee - 11 a.m. (CBS)

Feb. 25 (Tue.) - Ole Miss - 6 p.m. (ESPN/2/U/SEC Network)

Feb. 29 (Sat.) - at Kentucky - 2:45 p.m. (CBS)

March 4 (Wed.) - Texas A&M - 6 p.m. (ESPN/2/U)

March 7 (Sat.) - at Tennessee - 11 a.m. (ESPN/2/U)

March 11-15 (Wed.-Sun.) - SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn. - Bridgestone Arena)