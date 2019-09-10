24th annual Oktoberfest takes over Redstone Arsenal Sep. 12- 15th

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Ready for a weekend of beer, Carnival rides, live music, and authentic German Cuisine?

The 24th annual Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday, September 12th with fun lasting four days through Sunday, September 15th. Organizers say this year will be bigger and better.

This year’s Oktoberfest will have Carnival rides, games, plenty of beer, live music, authentic German Cuisine, and the 7th Annual Craft Biergarten will be returning. There will also be a Battle of the Bands competition Saturday in the Biergarten and live music by DJ Slim Robb.

This cash-only event is on the Redstone Arsenal Activity Field that can be accessed through Gate 10 on Jordan Lane/Patton Road.

Tickets are $14 on Thursday/Sunday and 17$ on Friday/Saturday. Active Military will get $2 off on Friday night.

The Biergarten is $25 with unlimited sampling of the best in craft beer from Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia breweries with over 50 taps.

Event Hours –

Sept. 12th: 5p.m. – 10p.m.

Sept. 13th: 5p.m. -1a.m.

Sept. 14th: 12p.m. – 1a.m.

Sept. 15th: 12p.m. – 7p.m.

Biergarten Hours –

Thursday, September 12: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, September 13: 6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 14 with two different sessions, Session 1: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Session 2: 7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 15: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.