× WHNT News 19 sport team to host special coverage of Bama vs. South Carolina

It’s an SEC match-up you can see on WHNT News 19. But before the first ball is snapped or the first field goal is kicked, join the WHNT News 19 sports team for an early look at the teams before the game.

Rocco DiSangro and Olivia Whitmire will share what the coaches are saying about the game. Olivia will also share a sit-down interview with Eli Gold, the voice of the Crimson Tide football team.

The pregame special begins at Noon on Saturday, September 14.