Two charged with meth trafficking after K9 unit finds 24 lbs of ice meth in a cooler

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Two men are in jail and 24 pounds of ice methamphetamine are off the streets after a months-long investigation into drug trafficking in the north Alabama area.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that investigators stopped Anthony Guthrie as he was leaving the Fort Payne area on September 5. A K9 officer conducted a search of his vehicle and alerted near the trunk. Investigators found a cooler inside the vehicle with around 24 pounds of methamphetamine in it.

The sheriff’s office says investigators arrested David Jose Topete at a hotel in the Fort Payne area as part of a follow-up investigation.

Both Guthrie and Topete are charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and booked in the DeKalb County Jail on a $1,000,000 cash bond.

Investigators were assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics/ Criminal Interdiction Unit, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Federal agents have been notified, and additional charges are pending.

The investigation continues and more arrests are possible.