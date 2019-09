× Three-vehicle wreck closes southbound lanes of US 431 near Sutton Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A wreck closed the southbound lanes of US 431 near Hampton Cove Monday morning.

Huntsville Police said three vehicles were involved in the wreck and two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Waze users reported a heavy traffic jam as a result of the wreck.

Huntsville Police sent a Nixle alert around 8:15 a.m. advising the road was re-opened.