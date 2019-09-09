Swimming Pigs in Bahamas safe following Hurricane Dorian
According to an Instagram post, the Swimming Pigs of Exuma are all safe and sound.
Exuma Water Sports, the pig guides, said they’ve received hundreds of messages from fans checking on the pig’s well-being. The guides say that the northern Bahamas is broken but the storm passed and the uninhabited Big Major Cay, also known as Pig Island, was not impacted.
They say tours are still operating and visitors are still arriving.
The Swimming Pigs of Exuma are all safe and accounted for. The northern Bahamas is broken. (swipe to see hurricane damage) We can't describe how happy we are for everyone's support and willingness to help. If you would like to find out ways to help, you can check out www.bahamas.com/relief You can also check out @sandalsresorts www.sandalsfoundation.org/donation To be clear, we are not affiliated with any other swimming pigs accounts that may contact you asking for charity donations. Thank you 💕🐽🇧🇸💔
Video was released of the Swimming Pigs enjoying the calm after the stormy weather.
HURRICANE DORIAN!🌪💔 Even tho the weather got really bad in Bahamas during the hurricane, all the pigs are safe and healthy! Unfortunately other parts of the Bahamas did not have that much luck!! 😔 We're still receiving hundreds of messages a day of you guys being worried about the pigs, so please share this post with your friends and on your stories, so everybody knows the piggies are safe! You can share a post to your story, just click on the paper plane symbol below this video (next to the heart and comment bubble! We will share more footage very very soon!!! ❤️ footage by @janelle_moussa
The company is grateful for everyone’s support and willingness to help.
The storm has passed and Exuma was not effected. Tours are still operating and visitors are still visiting. So many questions about this we just wanted to let you know again. Thank you everyone! You can visit www.bahamas.com/relief to see ways to help Abaco and Freeport.