Swimming Pigs in Bahamas safe following Hurricane Dorian

In Big Major Cay, the Exumas, you can get very close to the famous swimming pigs. Bahamas, December

According to an Instagram post, the Swimming Pigs of Exuma are all safe and sound.

Exuma Water Sports, the pig guides, said they’ve received hundreds of messages from fans checking on the pig’s well-being. The guides say that the northern Bahamas is broken but the storm passed and the uninhabited Big Major Cay, also known as Pig Island, was not impacted.

They say tours are still operating and visitors are still arriving.

The Swimming Pigs of Exuma are all safe and accounted for. The northern Bahamas is broken. (swipe to see hurricane damage) We can’t describe how happy we are for everyone’s support and willingness to help. If you would like to find out ways to help, you can check out www.bahamas.com/relief You can also check out @sandalsresorts www.sandalsfoundation.org/donation To be clear, we are not affiliated with any other swimming pigs accounts that may contact you asking for charity donations. Thank you 💕🐽🇧🇸💔 . . . . . . #dorian #hurricanedorian #abaco #freeport #grandbahama #itsbetterinthebahamas #natgeo #timemagazine #storm #disaster #hurricanerelief #bahamastrong #bahamas #thebahamas #exumawatersports #exuma

Video was released of the Swimming Pigs enjoying the calm after the stormy weather.

 

The company is grateful for everyone’s support and willingness to help.

 

