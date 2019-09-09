× Swimming Pigs in Bahamas safe following Hurricane Dorian

According to an Instagram post, the Swimming Pigs of Exuma are all safe and sound.

Exuma Water Sports, the pig guides, said they’ve received hundreds of messages from fans checking on the pig’s well-being. The guides say that the northern Bahamas is broken but the storm passed and the uninhabited Big Major Cay, also known as Pig Island, was not impacted.

They say tours are still operating and visitors are still arriving.

Video was released of the Swimming Pigs enjoying the calm after the stormy weather.

The company is grateful for everyone’s support and willingness to help.