Sonnie Hereford Elementary holds anniversary walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Faculty and students came together at Sonnie Hereford Elementary to celebrate a special anniversary on Monday, September 9.

Dr. Sonnie Hereford enrolled his son at Fifth Avenue School 56-years ago on September 9, 1963. He was turned away, but he had a judge's order. Huntsville City Schools became the first school system in Alabama to integrate.

Students and community leaders took a victory lap around their school's campus in honor of the progress.

"This is a really, really special day for me because I know a lot of the trials and a lot of the troubles that went along with Dr. Hereford trying to integrate Huntsville City Schools," said educator Dollie Jackson.

Some of the students may be too young to understand the significance of this event, but their teachers said they are grateful for the courage Sonnie Hereford had during such a turbulent time.