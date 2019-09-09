Police say a sex offender used a false name, and so did a woman who tried to get him out of jail

BOAZ, Ala. – Police say a sex offender gave them a false name to try and avoid jail over the weekend, and so did a woman who tried to bond him out after he was arrested.

It started Saturday when Boaz police said officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 431 for an improper lane change. Officers said they found drugs in the car and arrested the driver, Amanda Brooke Whitney, for drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession. They said the passenger in the vehicle, Bradley Roosevelt White, also was arrested for drug possession.

What police said they didn’t know at the time was White is a convicted sex offender who was wanted in Mobile County for first-degree sexual abuse. White allegedly gave officers a false name when he was arrested, and it wasn’t discovered until after he was in jail, police said.

After identifying White, police charged him with obstruction of justice and failure to provide documentation of identity as a sex offender.

The next day, police said a woman came into the police department claiming to be White’s mother and asking about bonding him out of jail.

Mary Annette Parker gave a false name, police said, and identified White using the name he had used the day before — which police already knew wasn’t real.

Police arrested her for second-degree hindering prosecution, obstructing government operations and giving false information.