Police investigate robbery at Athens GameStop

ATHENS, Ala. - Athens Police are investigating a robbery at the GameStop on Highway 72.

Police have not been able to say much yet as they are still reviewing evidence and gathering statements.

It appears that no one was injured, however.

#BREAKING: Athens Police investigating a robbery at the GameStop on Highway 72 @whnt pic.twitter.com/8BlEq9Z6O6 — Jeremy Jackson (@JeremyJacksonAL) September 10, 2019

Huntsville Police released photos of two men wanted in connection to another GameStop robbery on August 19. In that case, one of the robbers pointed a gun at a store clerk demanding money from the register before leaving in a grey Toyota Corolla.

Police believe those same suspects are the ones involved in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar on August 30th.

HPD says one of the suspects is a white male approximately 20-years-old, 5'9" tall, and weighing around 165 pounds.

The second suspect is described as a black male approximately 20-years-old, 5' 9" tall, and weighing around 170 pounds.

There's no official word yet if these two robberies are tied to the latest one in Athens.