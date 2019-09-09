× Police believe someone set a Huntsville playground on fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Fire officials and police responded to a call of a playground caught on fire late Sunday afternoon.

It happened in a housing community near the Calvary Hill Community Center. Huntsville Fire Capt. Frank McKenzie said the caller told police the fire was set intentionally.

“We did have some citizens tells us that someone set the playground on fire, and we’re looking into that, investigating that,” McKenzie said. “It takes some time to talk to people and things like that of that nature so it might be a few days before we actually have a result of everything that happened.”

The fire was put out within a few minutes.

Huntsville police are investigating the fire.

Neighbors in the community said it was a popular playground and they hope it can be repaired soon.