Pet adoption fees waived Sep. 9th-14th at Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Time to pick up your cold-weather cuddle buddy!

Huntsville Animal Services is continuing to receive homeless pets daily and Shelter volunteers say they need the community’s help to house more than 80 dogs and 20 cats.

Adoption fees will be waived on most of the animals at the Shelter starting on Monday, September 9th, through Saturday, September 14th. The Shelter is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

A New Leash On Life is also hosting a White Tent event on Saturday and Sunday, September 14th and 15th, at the PetSmart parking lot in Jones Valley If you don’t find the perfect pet at the Shelter.

To meet some of the pets needing a home, visit the Shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard, or view the portfolio of adoptable pets by clicking here.

Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or check out Huntsville Animal Services on Facebook.