Oakwood University President calls for campus policy review after student allegations of sexual misconduct

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Oakwood University President says campus leaders will be reviewing safety and security measures and support services after a social media movement #OUMeToo gained traction. It began to trend after users shared claims of sexual harassment or assault that allege the university was involved in some way.

Our news partner Al.com reports a page collecting many of these allegations has since been deleted.

The #OUMeToo page may have been deleted, but the hashtag remains. Search the hashtag on Twitter and dozens of posts come up many commenting on the movement. But allegations from Twitter users identifying themselves as former and current Oakwood students can still be found. Some posts detail allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Others claim they made sexual misconduct reports to the school and nothing happened.

According to Oakwood University's 2017 crime statistics, there were three rapes and two sexual offenses categorized as fondling reported in 2017. There were no rapes or sexual offenses in the report for the years 2016 or 2015. In 2017, there were 2 reports of stalking on campus and 2 reports listed as domestic violence in the category "On-campus - residence halls".

A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police department says they do not have any open or closed criminal case reports involving sexual assaults that specifically involve attacks on the Oakwood campus.

The spokesperson says two cases were opened earlier this year about assaults that occurred off-campus, but both cases are now closed and they were never criminally prosecuted.

Last week, the university posted on Twitter explaining that it was aware of the social media effort. The post gave detailed information about resources available to students to file a complaint.

The next day the university posted a message from President Leslie Pollard. His statement said leaders would be evaluating safety and security measures as well as support services.

WHNT News 19 briefly talked to a spokesperson from the university asking for further comment on this matter. They told us they would not have time to comment Monday. We will continue to follow this story as it develops.