North Alabama city voted best suburb in the state for home ownership

MADISON, Ala. – If you own a house in Madison, you own a house in the best suburb in the state.

According to Niche, Madison was the best suburb in the state when it came to schools, housing, appeal to families with an “A+” ranking in those categories.

The city also scored high marks in several other categories.

Commute: B

Cost of Living: B+

Diversity: A

Health & Fitness: B+

Jobs: A-

Outdoor Activities: B+

Weather: B+

The city only scored low in one area: Crime & Safety, where the city received a “C+” grade.

The Niche profile for Madison also showed 70% of Madison residents own their house, with a median annual household income of $92,197. That annual income is almost $40,000 higher than the national average of $55,322.

Several other local communities made the top 25: Harvest ranked fifth, Hartselle ranked 12th, Moores Mill ranked 16th, Meridianville ranked 20th, and Trinity ranked 24th.