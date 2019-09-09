× New arraignment date set for Limestone County sheriff

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A new arraignment date has been set for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely on theft and ethics charges.

Blakely is now scheduled to appear in court Nov. 12.

His attorneys asked last week for the original September date to be moved due to their involvement in a murder case in Madison County.

A grand jury indicted Blakely last month on 12 felony ethics charges and one misdemeanor. He’s accused of stealing money from law enforcement, inmates and campaign funds.

Blakely is still actively serving as sheriff.