Madison residents to vote Tuesday on 12 mil school property tax increase

MADISON, Ala. -- The Madison City Schools are seeking a 12-mil property tax increase with a measure that will go before voters Tuesday.

[Read the ballot language for the tax cut proposal]

The increase, estimated to be worth an additional $8 million in annual revenue, will be aimed primarily at new school construction, along with expansion of Madison's two high schools and new instructional programs and safety, according to the school system.

Madison taxpayers currently pay 57.5 mils in overall property taxes. The 12-mil increase would bring that to 69.5 mils.

A mil can be measured as $1 for every $100 of a property's assessed value. So, a Madison home assessed at $200,000 currently has a property bill at $1,150. The proposed 12-mil increase would increase that figure to $1,390, a $240 increase.

School officials say the property tax hike is needed to help keep up with growth in the school system.

The polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.