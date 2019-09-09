Madison County Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 men after Dollar General armed robbery

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a Dollar General in Toney was robbed around 1:15 p.m. Monday, September 9.

The sheriff’s office said a white male and black male robbed the Dollar General at Highway 53 and Jeff Road. The sheriff’s office said the two men also robbed a customer and attempted to rob another customer.

Authorities said the two men left in a gold four-door vehicle, and one man may be left-handed.

Contact Investigator Finley with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-533-8847 or sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov.

