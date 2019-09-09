Heart of the Valley YMCA celebrating ‘Welcoming Week’ Sept. 13-22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- Heart of the Valley YMCA will be celebrating Welcoming Week at the Y from September 13-22, 2019.

Free activities will be open to the public at the following branches: Southeast YMCA, Downtown YMCA and Hogan YMCA in Madison.

On September 13, Hogan Y will hold a game night at 6:30 p.m.

The Southeast Y will host an international potluck lunch at 11:30am on September 17.

Hogan Y will have its international potluck at 11:30am on September 18.

All three branches will hold Welcoming Day on Sunday, September 15 with free admission.