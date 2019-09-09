× Free haircut event for kids in foster, adoptive and kinship families at Paul Mitchell School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Who needs a fresh haircut?

Paul Mitchell The School and the North Alabama Foster Closet are hosting a free haircutting event on Sunday, September 15th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. According to the post, the event is open for boys and girls of all ethnicities in foster, adoptive, and kinship families.

Attendees must be at least 5 years old and signed up.

Organizers say they understand kids come and go from foster homes. They say that if you sign up two kids and have four the day of the event, just let them know as soon as possible, and they’ll do everything they can to accommodate your whole family.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.

Space is limited.

Paul Mitchell The School is located at 3810 Sullivan Street, Madison AL 35758.