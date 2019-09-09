× Fred’s declares bankruptcy, closing all stores

The discount store Fred’s has filed for bankruptcy and plans to close all its stores.

Our news partners at AL.com report the chain is looking into selling the pharmacy side of the business and plans to continue filling prescriptions across the chain while that sale is pending.

Liquidation sales are beginning at all stores immediately and the stores will fully close within two months.

At its peak, the chain operated over 550 locations.

Stores closing in north Alabama include:

Rainsville – 160 West Main Street

Red Bay – 525 4th Avenue NE

Rogersville – 16100 Highway 72

For more information, visit AL.com.