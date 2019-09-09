Environmental group looks to intervene in suit over Decatur sewer overflows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR - Environmental watchdog group Tennessee Riverkeeper is looking to intervene in a lawsuit between the Alabama Attorney General and the city of Decatur over sewer overflows.

The motion to intervene was filed in state court late Monday evening. Tennessee Riverkeeper says in 2019 there were 50 sewer overflows totaling over 6-million gallons of untreated sewage entering Decatur waterways -- in violation of the Clean Water Act. The environmental group originally filed an intent to sue the city -- but the Attorney General's Office took the case.

In a press release, Tennessee Riverkeeper's David Whiteside said, "The Decatur Utilities Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) has had 245 total overflow violations, with an estimated total volume between 22,204,488 and 24,749,988 since April 2014, according to DU’s own reports."

Riverkeeper is asking to intervene in the suit, stating that the environmental group and it's members were "adversely affected" by the overflows.

WHNT News 19 has reached out to both the Attorney General's Office -- and the city of Decatur. Decatur mayor Tab Bowling directed all questions to the attorney representing the city on the matter.