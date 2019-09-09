× Delta operating additional relief flights in Bahamas

Delta Air Lines announced Monday it will operate two additional relief flights to assist with recovery in the Bahamas.

Delta 9994 will take off from Marsh Harbour at 10:30 a.m. and land in the Bahamian capital, Nassau, at 11:10 a.m.

Delta 9995 will follow the same flight path, taking off at 2:20 p.m. and landing at 3 p.m.

The company said its first scheduled relief flight, also Delta 9994, took off Sunday from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, loaded with 4,700 pounds of critical supplies. After unloading the supplies in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, the flight continued on the Bahaman capital of Nassau with 72 evacuees.

Sunday’s flight included non-perishable food, water, diapers, and baby formula, along with socks and underwear for survivors.

The airline worked with the U.S. Marine Corps, Bahamian police, and British Marines to coordinate the relief flight, and a team of Delta employees assigned to the mission helped unload supplies and load the evacuees.

Supplies on Monday’s flight include cots, feminine products, and water.