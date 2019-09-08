× Sheffield residents returning home after Sunday morning chlorine spill

UPDATE: Residents were allowed to return home around daylight Sunday.

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Residents were evacuated in parts of Sheffield early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post from Sheffield Police, residents in the village, Watts Bar, the bell, and areas along the river were told to evacuate immediately around 1:30 a.m. due to a chlorine spill.

In addition to the Facebook post, police said they went door-to-door, driving through neighborhoods using their sirens and PA systems to urge evacuations.

By 4:20 a.m., crews were working to manage and clean up the spill.

Lt. Ivy with Sheffield Police confirmed nobody was injured in the evacuation and said Sunday morning’s incident was the first in nearly 30 years.

Ivy further stated a 150-lb cylinder of the chlorine gas had been dropped and exploded.