Scottsboro Firefighters conduct controlled burn Sunday night

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Several WHNT News 19 viewers contacted us asking about an apparent forest fire near Scottsboro.

The Scottsboro Fire Department confirms there is a controlled burn. Officials say there no reason to be alarmed and the burn is being monitored.

