One person dead after overnight shooting in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Albertville Police said a man died after a shooting that happened around 2:39 a.m. on Sunday at a house on Taylor Street in Albertville.

Authorities said a fight between two males at the house led to the shooting.

Police said Clint Oneal Bailey, 22, died from a gunshot wound. Bailey’s body has been turned over to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy will be performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

A person of interest is in custody and is the focus of the investigation.

Formal charges are expected to be filed with the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office.

Detectives are working to determine what led to the fatal shooting.

