Matt Massey previews new cyber security magnet school

It’s unlike any school in the country. First: It’ll be a magnet school for cybersecurity.

Second, it will have local students and students from around the state as a boarding school.

Third, former Madison County School superintendent Matt Massey is president of the new The Alabama School of Cyber-Technology and Engineering.

Massey said it’s tough building a school from the ground up, but it’s a dream come true.

“I think a lot of educators just have that dream – starting a school, starting their schools from scratch – and so that was one of the most appealing things about this. But I tell you when you get in there, I was used to Madison County schools – we have 2,300 employees and have a whole network of folks. To come in and be the only employee, you look to point a finger and go, ‘Oh, it’s just me.'”

