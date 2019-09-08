× Ivanka Trump making workforce announcement in Tanner Tuesday

TANNER, Ala. – Ivanka Trump is coming to North Alabama Tuesday.

Our news partners at AL.com report Trump will make an announcement on expanded workforce development and apprenticeship options across the state.

The announcement will take place at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park.

Representatives from the National Association of Manufacturers, the Manufacturing Institute, Toyota North Alabama, and Ingersoll Rand will also be on hand.

Trump will tour the park and meet with students currently in the apprenticeship program.

For more information, visit AL.com.