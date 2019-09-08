NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: 60 MINUTES Correspondent Lesley Stahl interviews President-elect Donald J. Trump and his family including Ivanka Trump, shown here, at his Manhattan home Friday afternoon (November 11, 2016). The sit-down was his first post-election interview for television and will be broadcast on 60 MINUTES Sunday, Nov. 13 (7;00-8:00PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Image is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)(GETTY RIGHTS MANAGED)
Ivanka Trump making workforce announcement in Tanner Tuesday
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: 60 MINUTES Correspondent Lesley Stahl interviews President-elect Donald J. Trump and his family including Ivanka Trump, shown here, at his Manhattan home Friday afternoon (November 11, 2016). The sit-down was his first post-election interview for television and will be broadcast on 60 MINUTES Sunday, Nov. 13 (7;00-8:00PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Image is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)(GETTY RIGHTS MANAGED)
TANNER, Ala. – Ivanka Trump is coming to North Alabama Tuesday.
Our news partners at AL.com report Trump will make an announcement on expanded workforce development and apprenticeship options across the state.
The announcement will take place at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park.
Representatives from the National Association of Manufacturers, the Manufacturing Institute, Toyota North Alabama, and Ingersoll Rand will also be on hand.
Trump will tour the park and meet with students currently in the apprenticeship program.