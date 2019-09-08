× Huntsville Police respond to armed robbery at gas station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police responded to an armed robbery at a Minitman Food Store on Whitesburg Drive around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers said two people walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk while holding the clerk at gunpoint. Officers said the two men stole multiple items from the store, including cigars and the clerk’s wallet, and then left the scene.

Authorities say they are still investigating the case.