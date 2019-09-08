High school football players continue to show off their skills in week two

It’s no secret. There’s football talent here in North Alabama, and high school players all over the area are showing off their skills.

Here’s a look at our Top Plays of the Week from week two.

Play number five goes to Deshler vs Elkmont. Deshler's Colton Patton takes the handoff on this one. He's off to the races, running nearly 60 yards for the touchdown. He has defenders all over him, but he doesn't care.

We don't always see field goals in our top plays, but this one definitely earned its spot. Check out the 57-yard field goal from Fort Payne's Alex McPherson. What a kick. Right down the middle, and he makes it look so easy.

Play number three comes from the Cotton Classic. Hazel Green's Patrick Mahoney hits Jerron Smith. He breaks two tackles and runs through the tape for the score.

Play number two comes from our Hometown Lender's Game of the Week with Grissom vs Huntsville. Grissom tries a toss play, but they can't quite get their hands on it. The ball is put on the ground and it's scooped up and taken to the endzone by Tyler Bence.

For our top play, we'll send it to Madison Academy vs East Limestone. Indian's Dillon Parris looks for Xavier Sigler, but it's not gonna get to him. It's picked off by Jackson Hirschler. He runs the interception all the way back. He was ready for that pass even though it wasn't quite meant for him.