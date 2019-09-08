Friends remember Albertville shooting victim, police continue to investigate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - Albertville Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 2:39 a.m. on Sunday at a house on Taylor Street. Police said 22-year-old Clint O'neal Bailey died from a gunshot wound.

Family and friends are grieving their loss.

"Clint, he was a good guy. He always stayed on top of everything. Anytime I would call him, he would help me any time I needed him," said Hagen Dodd. Hagen Dodd grew up with Bailey. He says he was a great friend, and an amazing father. "He has two sons and they look just like him. He loved his sons. He would do anything for them," said Dodd.

John Eller is another friend of the shooting victim who says Clint was loved by many. "He would give anyone the shirt off his back. Clint Bailey will be remembered fondly by our city and by those that knew him," said John Eller.

Albertville police say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday. Sherman lives nearby and was alarmed when police sped by. "I seen blue lights flashing through the windows. Something like that happens its kind of a shock to the whole neighborhood really," said Sherman.

Authorities said a fight between Bailey and another man is what prompted the shooting. They are still working to learn more about what exactly happened.

Meanwhile, Sherman said in 70 years, he's learned there's absolutely no reason to take another person's life. "Just walk away. It ain't worth it. I mean, just walk away. Turn around and walk away," said Sherman.

Police said a person of interest is in custody and is the focus of the investigation.

"I just want justice to be served and everything come down to the right subject of what happened," said Hagen Dodd.

Criminal charges are expected to be filed with the Marshall County District Attorney's Office on Monday.

Bailey's body has been turned over to the Marshall County Coroner's Office. An autopsy will be performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.