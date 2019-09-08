Extremely Hot Weather To Start This Week.

Brutal heat this week: Mother nature is bringing the heat this week, particularly on Monday and Tuesday. You’d be forgiven for walking outside early Sunday morning and thinking we might get a break from the heat today. Temperatures are running a bit lower this morning behind a front.

This is, perhaps, a cruel taunt though. It will be pleasant through early morning, but with ample sunshine, temperatures will top out in the mid 90s this afternoon.

In the upper levels of the atmosphere, high pressure builds through the first half of this week across the Southeast, leaving us here in the Tennessee Valley to bake. Temperatures will flirt with triple digits Monday and Tuesday.

The humidity will return as we head into the second half of the work week too, so even as temperatures level back off in the mid 90s, it will still feel like the low 100s outside.

The silver lining this week: Rain chances are making a return, starting Tuesday afternoon!

We’ve got the latest on the rain chances through the week on our forecast discussion.

– Meteorologist Alex Puckett