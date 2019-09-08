6th annual Huntsville Honor Walk remembers the heroes of 9/11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Community members gathered Sunday, September 8 to honor the heroes who served our nation during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Individuals walked with stones representing burdens they carry in remembrance of those fallen while serving. Laying down stones in the center at a cistern of water represents letting go of the pain. The purpose was to remember, heal, and celebrate.

"Every person who values freedom not only honor the people who protect our freedom but strive to embody the ideals that we concretely embody in our every day lives to support our wonderful first responders," said Reverend Dexter Strong. "Our men and women are in uniform so that we can cultivate a society that is worth protecting."

"The honor walk represents the truth of America which is that we are one people and that we serve one goodness and we are much better together than divided," said Kerry Joffrion, Honor Walk Chaplain.

This is the sixth annual Huntsville Honor Walk at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.