Take your taste buds around the world at the International Food Festival of North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Take your taste buds on a trip to the University of Huntsville to sample foods from all over the world.

On Saturday, September 7th, the community is invited to the 10th annual International Food Fest or iFest at the UAH Salmon Library. This food fest is hosted by the International Society of Huntsville and starts at 11:00 a.m. with activities through 2:00 p.m.

Organizers say there will be samples of salads, snacks, entrees, and desserts from around the world. Nations currently participating include the Philippines, Nigeria, Panama, Korea, Poland, Indonesia, Romania, China, Peru, Scotland, Malaysia, and Mexico.

Attendees must donate $10—or more— to get 5 tickets to use at the booths of their choice.

UAH Students can attend for FREE, provided they have their Charger ID.