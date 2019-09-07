× Sleep under the stars during the Family Campout at the Huntsville Botanical Gardens

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Fall into fun at the 2019 Family Campout in the Garden.

The Huntsville Botanical Gardens to host a family-friendly campout on September 20th through September 21st. This overnight adventure includes a hot dog dinner, exploring the corn maze and Scarecrow Trail, and a hayride around the Garden.

When the sun sets, campers will be able to stargaze with the Von Braun Astronomical Society, go on a night hike, and roast marshmallows.

Parent-child duos are $60 and families of four are $100. Each additional child or parent is $30.

Organizers say you just need a tent and bedding, the rest is provided.

The fun starts at 5:00 p.m. on Friday night and ends at 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

Click here to register.