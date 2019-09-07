Marine Patrol working to recover small plane submerged in Lake Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama Marine Patrol is working to recover a small plane that crashed into Lake Guntersville Saturday afternoon.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s office tells WHNT News 19 the pilot was attempting to land in the water and the aircraft’s skids malfunctioned.

Authorities say the pilot was the only one on board and they were not injured.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the plane is completely submerged in the lake and was towed to a dock near Little Mountain Marina.

