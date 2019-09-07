× Community mourns Elkmont family

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The community came together to remember the lives of five members of the Sisk family as they were laid to rest Saturday.

Hundreds came to Lindsay Lane Baptist Church in Athens to say their final goodbyes to the Sisk family.

Among the victims was 35-year-old Mary Sisk. She was a fifth-generation teacher in Alabama who taught at Mountain Gap School. She was described in her obituary as a kind and big-hearted person who loved children and teaching.

John Sisk, 38, was an avid motorcycle rider. Many in the motorcycle community came to pay their respects.

Grayson Kane, 6, went to Elkmont Elementary and graduated from Gurley Kindergarten in May. His obituary said he loved to have fun, was inquisitive, and loved learning.

Aurora, 4, was remembered by those who love her as a princess. She is described in her obituary as always being quick-witted and smarter than the boys.

Colson, 6 months, was remembered in his obituary as a happy baby who always smiled.

The family was shot and killed Monday, September 2. Now, a 14-year-old boy is being held in juvenile detention, charged with murdering his family.