Bernard Blues and BBQ Festival coming to Cullman

CULLMAN Ala. -- Blues and BQQ join forces for a weekend of tasty and toe-tapping fun.

The Bernard Blues and BBQ festival is coming to Cullman for the weekend of September 14-15th. St. Bernard Prep School is hosting the arts, crafts, and music festival at St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School.

Activities kick-off at from 9:00 a.m. with fun lasting until 5:00 p.m. each day and a donation of $5 per person is requested for entry to the festival.

The festival is adjacent to the world-famous Ave Maria Grotto. Organizers say it is a must-see fall event to put on your calendar.

Festival Director, Joyce Nix states “Whether one is shopping for seasonal decorations such as Halloween, Thanksgiving or Christmas, something unique will certainly be available at Bernard Blues and BBQ.”

Organizers say Handmade quilts, brooms, pottery, jewelry, children’s clothing, doll clothes, ragdolls, pillows, Christmas ornaments, driftwood creations, birdhouses, ceramics, flowering plants, fiber art, honey, handmade soaps, hand-painted door hangers, photography, oil paintings, wooden music boxes, ladies clothing, woodcarvings, handwoven baskets, yard art, is just a small sampling of what patrons can expect.

“We invite Alabama and neighboring states to attend and support the handmade works of our artisans while enjoying a variety of music we have planned for the weekend,” Nix said.

Get ready to tap your toes while enjoying live entertainment throughout the weekend. Visitors can expect live blues music provided by Microwave Dave and the Nukes and many more.

The hickory-smoked aroma of Barbeque ribs, pulled pork, hamburgers and hotdogs will fill the need to satisfy the palate. Pair that with ice-cold tea, Pepsi or freshly squeezed lemonade, and top it off with St. Bernard’s famous strawberry waffles, funnel cakes, fried spiral potatoes, caramel apples, kettle corn, Monks bread and more.

Bernard Blues and BBQ promises to have something for the entire family! Mark your calendars and plan to visit Cullman, September 14-15, 2019.

Anyone wishing to participate should contact the school at (256)739-6682 to request a booth application for original handmade items only. This is a juried show and all work must be preapproved.

All proceeds from the event benefit St. Bernard Prep School in Cullman which is operated by the Benedictine monks at St. Bernard Abbey. St. Bernard Prep is a college prep boarding and day school for grades 7-12.