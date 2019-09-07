× Authorities looking for missing Texas teen

BALCH SPRINGS, TX. – Mariah Lewis has been missing from Balch Springs since September 2nd, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials say Mariah left home on the night of September 2nd around 10:30pm, in Balch Springs, TX and has not returned home.

Mariah is 16 years old. She is 4ft.10in. and weighs 104 lbs with dark hair and hazel eyes. She attends Seagoville High School.

Her family is not sure if she is in any danger, however, she never turns her phone off and it has been off since that night, according to the report.

If you have any information or have seen her, please call Balch Springs Police Dept. @ 972-557-6000.