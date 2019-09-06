VOTE HERE: Colbert County, Fyffe, New Hope and Red Bay up for Pep Rally of the Week

Posted 5:00 am, September 6, 2019, by

The third round of the 2019 Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week features the Colbert County Indians, Fyffe Red Devils, New Hope Indians and Red Bay Tigers.  Vote now to give your team a chance to win!  You can vote once per hour.  Voting ends Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 4:00 p.m.  We’ll announce the winner on WHNT News 19 at 6 that night.  Good luck to all of our teams!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.