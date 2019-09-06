× Unique, first-of-its-kind Tennessee coaster combines rails and ziplines

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – Thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies, get ready for the thrill of a lifetime!

Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud Show & Adventure Park is bringing a unique, first-of-its-kind cable-to-rail roller coaster to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

The hybrid coaster combines traditional roller coaster rails with ziplines, allowing riders to wind, drop, and soar through the air.

The entire coaster sits 80 feet above Lumberjack Square, and riders hit 15 mph on the 1,000-foot-long ride.

The ride also includes an 80-foot tall observation tower.

In a statement, the park’s VP of Marketing, Josh Mayberry said it’s the first of its kind in the world.

“With the addition of the Flying Ox, Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud Show & Adventure Park is the only location in the world where thrill seekers can ride a cable-to-rail zipline roller coaster,” he said.

The lumberjack-themed park opened in late 2018 and has plans to add additional rides throughout the remainder of 2019.

The park has a maximum capacity of 400 people per hour and is open every day.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office in Pigeon Forge or online.

For more information, visit the Lumberjack Feud website.