× Titans Keys to the Game for Philadelphia Eagles

The Tennesse Titans will open up their preseason schedule on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles. It gives players fighting for a roster spot a chance to make a solid first impression.

Radio Play-By-Play Voice of the Titans Mike Keith shared these Titans Keys to the Game:

There’s one key to any preseason opener and it’ll be true for both the Titans and the Eagles… execution. I’m not just talking about executing the plays like you run them at practice. I’m talking about the players getting in and out of the huddle quickly, getting lined up properly, and not completely blowing assignments.

A lot of guys are going to play in Philadelphia, but do they all realize when they’re supposed to go in? All of this seems simple but it’s not.

Today the same guys are fighting to make a living being a pro football player. The best way to guarantee that does not happen is to blow it mentally. Keep an eye out for the guys who look lost in preseason week one. Those will be the guys who won’t be around in regular-season week one.