× Titans Keys to the Game for New England Patriots

The Tennessee Titans won their first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Now they look ahead to their next matchup against the New England Patriots.

Radio Play-By-Play Voice of the Titans Mike Keith shared these Titans Keys to the Game:

In spite of the win at Philadelphia, the Titan’s performance was hardly perfect. One key for preseason game number two against New England is to cut down on the penalties. Tennessee had 12 for 170 yards at Philly and while everything is called in the preseason, pre-snap penalties are always inexcusable to Coach Mike Vrabel.

Missed opportunities in the passing game are also inexcusable to Coach Vrabel. There were too many of those opportunities against the Eagles. The Titan’s dropped passes and missed open receivers.

If the Titans want to improve their passing game in 2019, they have to make sure they don’t miss opportunities.

The Titans run defense was only average last season, but it looks good in the first preseason game. Tennessee wants to continue to play the run well against New England.