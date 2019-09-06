Tennessee sending nurses, emergency staff to help Carolinas

Posted 5:34 am, September 6, 2019, by

Emergency preparedness checklist on clipboard in foreground and a large pile of supplies to be used in case of a natural disaster (hurricane, flood, earthquake, etc.) including: batteries, water bottles, first aid kit, lantern, radio. No people.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The State of Tennessee is sending emergency management and medical assistance to the Carolinas to support the response to Hurricane Dorian.

According to a new release, a five-person incident management team was scheduled to travel to Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday. That team will assist local and state logistics and response efforts. It includes four staff members from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and one county level emergency manager.

The previous day, Tennessee sent a 30-person team to Raleigh, North Carolina. It includes 25 nurses from the Department of Health. Five emergency response coordinators will provide logistical and communication support.

These teams join another 129 ambulance, swift-water rescue, and emergency management personnel who are already deployed from Tennessee.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.