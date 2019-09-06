× Sen. Doug Jones to launch 2020 campaign in Birmingham on Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Senator Doug Jones (D) is running for office again and he’s going to officially begin his 2020 campaign this weekend.

Jones, a first-term senator for the state of Alabama, plans to hold his campaign event Sunday, September 8 at the B&A Warehouse in Birmingham. The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30.

Jones beat republican Roy Moore in a special election in December of 2017 to fill the seat left open by Jeff Sessions. Sessions resigned from the senate to become the U.S. Attorney General.

Jones is the first democrat to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate since 1997.

The event will be live-streamed to Sen. Jones’s Facebook page.