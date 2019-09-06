× Pisgah senior facility declared total loss after Friday morning fire

PISGAH, Ala. – A senior facility in Pisgah caught fire early Friday morning.

Crews were called out around 3:19 a.m. to the Young at Heart Activity Center. When they arrived at the center, they said half the building was covered in flames.

Firefighters said no one was in the center, which is mainly used for activities and meals; nobody lives there.

In their preliminary investigation, officials declared the center a total loss.

Crews from Pisgah and Rosalie Volunteer Fire Departments responded and were still putting out hotspots as of 5:30 a.m.