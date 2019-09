× 1 dead after wreck on Highway 36 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies were called to a fatal wreck Friday morning in Morgan County.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck occurred in the 8700-block of Highway 36 East.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn told WHNT News 19 he believed a medical incident led to the wreck and a 78-year-old man from Hartselle was the only person killed.