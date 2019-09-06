Madison County facing prosecution of 16-year-old accused of killing father, shooting brother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. -- On August 24, deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Office received multiple 911 calls over a domestic disturbance at a home on Barberry Lane in Toney.

When they arrived, 16-year-old Jeffrey Wanca turned himself in, deputies said.

His father Chad Wanca had been shot dead and his 12-year-old brother was badly injured from a gunshot wound. The 12-year-old remains hospitalized, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Jeffrey Wanca was charged with murder and attempted murder. His bond is set at $125,000.

Under Alabama law, a teenager 16 or older, can be initially charged as an adult. That doesn't apply in the Limestone County case because the alleged shooter is 14.

Prosecutors there will have to persuade a juvenile court judge to move the case to state court in order for him to be tried as an adult.

But Wanca is already in the system.

Veteran attorney Bruce Gardner was appointed to be his counsel this week and immediately asked for a preliminary hearing. The hearing is set for September 18.

Funeral services for victims in both shootings are set for Saturday. Chad Wanca is set to be buried in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Meanwhile, the visitation and funeral for the five victims in the Elkmont shooting are at Lindsay Lane church in Athens.