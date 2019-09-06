× Huntsville police searching for credit card theft suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are looking for a man suspected of using a stolen credit card number to make purchases.

Police released two photos of the man that were taken in a store Aug. 28.

The victim still had the card with her when fraudulent charges were made, police said. One purchase was for $169.26 at a Y&J Mart, and other charges were made at Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Jordan Lane.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.