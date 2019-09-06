× Huntsville Ghost Walk makes spooky return

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Spooky season is off to an early start in Huntsville.

That’s because the Huntsville Ghost Walk opens Friday, September 6. Every Friday and Saturday night, groups gather outside the Harrison Brothers Hardware Store and set off for spooky tours in the Twickenham Historic District, Old Town Historic District or Haunted Downtown.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at Harrison Brothers or the night of the tour. Adult tickets will set you back $10, while kids 12 and under can join in on the fun for just $5. Tickets must be purchased with cash only; no debit or credit cards will be accepted.

In October, a couple additional tours will be added.

A haunted trolley will depart from Harrison Brothers on Friday and Saturday nights at 6 p.m. Seats are $15 for adults and $12 for kids. Huntsville Ghost Walk said to purchase tickets early because the haunted trolley normally sells out fast.

For the second additional tour, bring along your leashed dogs and purple cups filled with…spirits. The dog tour starts at 8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Huntsville Ghost Walk website.