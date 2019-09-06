× Former Alabama Attorney General Troy King announces congressional bid

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Former Alabama Attorney General Troy King has thrown his hat into the race for the 2nd Congressional seat.

Our news partners at AL.com report King filed a statement of candidacy Thursday with the Federal Election Commission.

King was first appointed for the attorney general role by former Gov. Bob Riley in 2004, winning a full four-year term in 2006, and lost a 2010 bid for a second term to Luther Strange.

King unsuccessfully ran for attorney general last year, losing to current Attorney General Steve Marshall.

If elected, King would represent Montgomery and most of southeast Alabama.

