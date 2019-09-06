Elkmont pays tribute to Sisk family before football game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELKMONT, Ala.- There was a special tribute at Boss Hill Stadium on Friday evening.

Before the game between Elkmont and Deshler, the school asked fans to pause for a moment of silence to remember the Sisk family, who was found shot dead in their earlier this week.

Cheerleaders from Elkmont and Deshler joined at midfield to release a few dozen red balloons after this week's tragedy.

Fans from Deshler also hung signs before the game praying for Elkmont.

The funeral for the Sisk family will happen on Saturday at Lindsey Lane Baptist Church in Athens.